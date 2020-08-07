Moore, Vada Bernice

PACKWAUKEE - Vada Bernice Moore, age 96 of Packwaukee passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Tivoli in Portage. Vada was born in La Crosse to Glen and Grace (Dull) Adams on Aug. 21, 1923. At a young age she worked at the Apple Orchard in Gays Mills where her father was the foreman. She married Russell Moore and farmed for in the Viola area. After farming, they owned taverns in Readstown and Waterloo, Wis. From 1968 to 1976 they owned and operated Moore's Resort in Packwaukee. Russell preceded Vada in death in 1976. She was always proud of her battered fish fry's. Vada enjoyed her trips to the casino and playing bingo.
Vada is survived by her daughter, Donna Webb of Packwaukee and son, Michael Moore of Holmen and sister, Emma Demus of Beloit. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jaime Webb, Stacy Moore, Michelle Duchaime, Russell Moore, Patty Alexander and Steven Moore as well as fourteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Vada is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Russell, brother, Wayne, sisters: Rosellia, Irene, Doris and Alma as well as son, Larry Moore, granddaughter, Amy Moore, daughter-in-law, Prudy Moore and son-in-law, Ed Webb.
Thank You to all her Tivoli family for your comforting care.
Vada will be laid to rest at the Readstown Cemetery in Readstown, Wis. with private family services.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
