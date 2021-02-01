 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mootz, Patti Lou
entries

Mootz, Patti Lou

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Patti Lou Mootz, age 60, Portage, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Patti was born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Portage, the daughter of William and Anna Lou (Kueffer) Mootz. She graduated from Portage High School with the Class of 1979. She had worked for Energizer in Portage for many years. Patti enjoyed spending time in Door County, and she had a passion for lighthouses. She was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with her great-niece, Emma Lou.

She is survived by her siblings, Sally Mootz, Bill (Sue) Mootz, and Betti (Richard) Owen, all of Portage; her niece, Nicole (Dan) Voeltz, Reedsville; her great-niece, Emma Lou Voeltz; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Emergency Room Staff, Paramedics, EMTs and Portage Police Department for their assistance.

Mootz, Patti Lou

Patti Lou Mootz

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News