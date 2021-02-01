Mootz, Patti Lou

PORTAGE – Patti Lou Mootz, age 60, Portage, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Patti was born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Portage, the daughter of William and Anna Lou (Kueffer) Mootz. She graduated from Portage High School with the Class of 1979. She had worked for Energizer in Portage for many years. Patti enjoyed spending time in Door County, and she had a passion for lighthouses. She was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with her great-niece, Emma Lou.

She is survived by her siblings, Sally Mootz, Bill (Sue) Mootz, and Betti (Richard) Owen, all of Portage; her niece, Nicole (Dan) Voeltz, Reedsville; her great-niece, Emma Lou Voeltz; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Emergency Room Staff, Paramedics, EMTs and Portage Police Department for their assistance.