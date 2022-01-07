Morgan, Cyrus E.

COLUMBUS—Cyrus E. Morgan, age 83, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Larson House in Columbus.

There will be a memorial gathering for Cy at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. John Leiting will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Cy was born on March 30, 1938, in Park Falls, Wis., to Bernard and Marie (née Isham) Morgan. After attending Hayward High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959, including two years in Japan. On April 24, 1982, Cy was united in marriage with Sharon Schaus in Horicon. He worked as a machinist at John Deere Horicon Works for 27 years, retiring in August of 2000. Cy loved to play golf and enjoyed playing in the Horicon’s Men’s League. He also enjoyed reading, especially James Patterson, and was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan.

Cy was a gift from God. He had a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. He will remain in our hearts forever.