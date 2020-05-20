Morgan, Jacob Daniel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POYNETTE - Jacob Daniel Morgan, a loving husband to Danielle, loving father to his two children, Sophie and Lucas Morgan, and loving son to Don and Debi Morgan, passed away unexpectedly at age 35.

Jake was born on Nov. 10, 1984, to Donald and Debra Morgan. He graduated from Poynette High School in 2003 where he played football and was selected as an All-Conference Quarterback 2 years in a row. He loved to spread joy through his cooking talents and enjoyed teaching his children fractions while cooking. A favorite pass-time was playing board games. He was a very avid football fan of all Wisconsin teams. Jake was a good man with a big heart. He was proud of his Ho-Chunk heritage.

He will live on through his wife, Danielle and his children, Sophie and Lucas Morgan; his parents, Donald and Debra Morgan; his paternal grandmother, Donna Bushie; his maternal grandparents, Everett and Joyce Penland; his brothers, Chris Morgan, all of Poynette and Brad (Marci Peloquin) Morgan, of Portage; his nephews, Isaac and Eli; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Dawn Wetzel; his brother-in-law, Mark Wetzel, Jr.; his grandmother-in-law, Judy Adams, other near relatives and many dear friends. He will be loved and missed by many.