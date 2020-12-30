Morgan, James P.

CAMP DOUGLAS - James P. Morgan, age 82, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. James was the son of James P. and Esther (Neuner) Morgan and was born on April 13, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. James was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and served during peacetime in Germany and was a member of the 82nd Airborne.

James was united in marriage to Linda Joyce Mitchell on April 12, 1980, at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church.

James has worked at Toro, Walmart Distribution Center, Parker Hannifin, and was an over-the-road truck driver. James and Linda had retired to Florida for eight years and had just recently moved back to Camp Douglas due to his health.

James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; he also liked to go deer hunting, but loved fishing with family and friends.