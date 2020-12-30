Morgan, James P.

CAMP DOUGLAS - James P. Morgan, age 82, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. James was the son of James P. and Esther (Neuner) Morgan and was born on April 13, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. James was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and served during peacetime in Germany and was a member of the 82nd Airborne.
James was united in marriage to Linda Joyce Mitchell on April 12, 1980, at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church.
James has worked at Toro, Walmart Distribution Center, Parker Hannifin, and was an over-the-road truck driver. James and Linda had retired to Florida for eight years and had just recently moved back to Camp Douglas due to his health.
James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; he also liked to go deer hunting, but loved fishing with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Camp Douglas, Wis.; daughters, Annette (Greg) Von Haden of Tomah, Wis., and Christine (Christopher) Meaney of Huntersville, N.C.; two daughters and a son of Cincinnati, Ohio; his siblings, Robert Morgan of Kenosha, Wis., Tammy Styles of La Vergne, Tenn., and Steve (Linda) Morgan of Reedsburg, Wis.; grandchildren, Adam (Erica) Marten, Josh (Jaime) Von Haden, Mike Von Haden, Ally (Collin) Von Haden, Molly Meaney and Ryan Meaney; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Blake and Adalee. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Morgan; sisters, Janet and Carol; sister-in-law, Gail Morgan; brother-in-law, Alan Mitchell; and numerous other relatives.
James will be cremated and there will be an inurnment held this spring in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery with military honors. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
