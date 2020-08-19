You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morgan, Lloyd Earl "Skip"
0 entries

Morgan, Lloyd Earl "Skip"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Lloyd Earl "Skip" Morgan, age 71, passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage.

A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Portage Daily Register.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News