Morgan, Lloyd Earl "Skip"

PORTAGE - Lloyd Earl "Skip" Morgan, age 71, passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage.
A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Portage Daily Register.
