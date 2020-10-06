Moritz, Nancy Elissa "Mimi"

Nancy was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. She is the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (Johnson) Jensen. On Sept. 18, 1954, she was married to William Moritz, in Chicago, Ill., who preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2013. In 1971, she and Bill moved to Westfield, Wis., to be closer to her parents. There she worked as a cook at the high school for several years. They moved to Portage in 1994. In the year 2000, she became the Resident Manager of the Phoenix Apartments. For those eight years, they had made very good friends and had great gatherings with the residents. In later years, they always looked forward to yearly trips to Nevada and surrounding states, with their son. Family birthdays, holidays and dinners were her favorite special times.