Mork, George Byron

George was born on Nov. 6, 1928. He was adopted by Edward and Eve (Shanks) Mork. He married Carol Nyberg on June 2, 1951, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage. George proudly served his country in the U. S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He worked for Eagle Signal, Metropolitan Insurance and Penda/TriEnda in Portage. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage and the Fort Winnebago #33 Portage Masonic Lodge, past Worshipful Master of the Baraboo Lodge #34 of F. and A.M., and the Richard Mulcahy American Legion Post #47 in Portage. He was also a member of the Portage Boat Club for many years. George loved family gatherings, hunting, fishing as well as building and flying RC airplanes. He wintered in McAllen, Texas for many years.