March 6, 1948—Feb. 11, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Morris Lyle Raymond “Morry”, aged 74, met God on February 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Morry was born on March 6, 1948 to Dolores (Yerges) and Lyle Raymond. He loved the times he was able to travel with his family, for sports or special occasions, but he was always happiest sitting in his backyard or fishing at the lake in Beaver Dam, where he proudly lived his whole life.

Morry attended St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, Wayland Academy and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1966. He went on to graduate from Carthage College in 1970 and later earned his Teaching degree from UW-Whitewater.

After taking over Raymond Builders from his dad, Morry followed his passion working with kids, and taught elementary math and science in Milwaukee and Kenosha, choosing school districts where he felt he could provide the biggest impact to the kids who needed it most. Without fail, his students all learned the state capitals and he enjoyed teaching through games and competition–he believed in order to succeed in life, you had to be able to handle defeat.

Morry’s life changed forever when he met his wife Patti who he married on September 8, 1978. He always said that Patti was the most beautiful woman he ever saw–and on their first date, he was so nervous to meet her that he got into a fender bender. From that day forward, Patti was by Morry’s side through everything. She gave up weekends and summers for basketball and baseball tournaments and provided unwavering support during Morry’s health challenges. They have three children, Scott, Jesse, and Winter. Morry was fiercely proud of them and was always their loudest cheerleader.

Morry held many titles throughout his life: son, brother, husband, father, manager to failed local high school band “Popcorn Blizzard”, teacher, and, perhaps his most well-known title, coach.

Anyone who knew Morry, knew that he was passionate about sports. He admitted he wasn’t always the most talented player, but he made sure he always worked the hardest. He had a photographic memory when it came to recalling games, and strategies, and did so consistently in an effort to improve and get better.

He won a football scholarship to Carthage College and later was known city/state/country-wide for coaching teams in little league, AAU, and just about anyone else he came across who he felt needed some help. Morry’s players often learned just as many lessons from him off the court or the field, as they did on it.

Above all, Morry put God first. Faith, kindness, and humility played critical roles throughout his life. He credited his faith in God for seeing him through his most challenging moments and was tremendously grateful to God for the many blessings in his life.

Morry was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Lyle; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Morry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patti; sons: Scott (Michele) of Sun Prairie, WI and Jesse (Victoria) of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Winter (Jacopo) Raymond-Beni of Santa Barbara, CA; as well as sisters: Bonnie (Jack) Arndt and Nancy Raymond; nieces: Sheila Arndt and Stephanie Latimer; nephews: Shawn Arndt and Ben Raymond. He was so proud to be a grandpa to four grandkids: Braxton and Channing Raymond, Kailani Raymond and Gaia Beni. In addition to his family, he is survived by generations of area kids, kids from across the country, and from all walks of life, who will forever remember his guidance, his support, and his indelible life lessons.

Visitation for Morry will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions, if desired, are suggested to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, but more importantly, Morry would want you to remember him by always showing up early, working your hardest, volunteering your time to help someone else, and not following the crowd.

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think.”—John Wooden

