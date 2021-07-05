Morris, Michelle Megan

RICHLAND CENTER – Michelle Megan Morris was born on May 29, 1983, in Portage, WI. She died unexpectedly on July 3, 2021.

Michelle is survived by her parents, Clifford W. (Tricia) Morris of Oshkosh, WI and Meg (Wayne) Hanson of Poynette, WI; siblings, Amanda Howard of Virginia Beach, VA, Cliff Morris of Marietta, GA, Terry Miles of White Lake, WI, and Emily Morris of San Diego, CA; children, McKenna Morris, Lydia Morris, Dillon Deuth, Christopher Brodell, Jr; maternal grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Miller of Harmony Grove, WI; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clifford and Donna Morris of Portage, WI.

A memorial visitation will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette on Sunday, July 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Michelle had a kind and loving heart. Her children were the pride of her life. Michelle struggled with addiction most of her adult life. She gave sobriety her best effort but, in the end, the addiction was just too powerful.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.