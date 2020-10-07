Morrison, Marion Gajdosik

NECEDAH - Marion Gajdosik Morrison passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 85. Born in Chicago, Marion grew up in Bridgeport, Mayor Daley's Neighborhood." A devout Catholic, she attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School as a girl, paying her own tuition the entirety of her schooling. A hard worker from a young age, she recycled glass bottles and collected horse manure to sell to farmers to pay for uniforms, books, and other expenses. After high school, she spent time modeling and attended secretary school before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Smidowicz. They had two daughters, Christine (John) Laufenberg and Joan Smidowicz. The two remained faithful friends and co-parents up until Bob's passing in 1982.

Marion then married Edward Gajdosik and the two had two boys, Joseph Gajdosik and Stephan (Tonia) Gajdosik, whom they raised together until his death in 1993. The family ran a motel in Necedah, Wis., with Marion keeping track of orders, housekeeping, and cooking. She also worked as a library aid in the Necedah School District and as a Sheriff's matron. She often wondered which job made her tougher – dealing with students or dealing with inmates. She was always working and always helping, and even cared for her ailing mother while working two jobs.