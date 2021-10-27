Morse, Helene M.

Helene is a native of Wisconsin Dells, born in 1937 to Henry and Lorraine (Richter) Luettgerodt, who operated Quality Market on Broadway in Wisconsin Dells for many years. Helene met her husband, Eugene Morse, at Wisconsin Dells High School, and they married at United Presbyterian Church in 1957. She and Eugene bought the River Road Motel in 1973, which was the family business for more than two decades. In 1996, she retired to Fort Myers, Fla., where she began a second act of life after her husband's death. She lived near her sister, Shirley, and she met widower, Larry Gouldrup, who became her loving partner for 14 years. After Larry's death in 2017, she returned back home to the Dells. She enjoyed a good time with her family more than anything. She also liked cooking, taking walks with her beloved dog, Miss Abby, and more than an occasional glass of wine at happy hour.