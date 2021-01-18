Moser, John A.

John began his broadcast career as a part time announcer / news person at WBKV in West Bend. His first full time position was a News Director at WTMP in Tomah, where he worked for 1 ½ years before taking a position as News Director at WBEV and WBEV FM in Beaver Dam in 1973. John was Bill McCollum’s partner on the popular “Morning Show” for many years. They won the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association “Local Legends” award in 2020. John helped convert WBEV FM to WXRO FM in 1976, and went on to serve as the WBEVXRO program director, sales manager, and was named station manager. John semi-retired in 2018, continuing his role on the Morning Show and serving as GKB’s ambassador to the community. He fully retired just two short weeks ago.

John began his community involvement in the mid ‘90’s, serving on the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce board of directors, graduated from the Chamber’s first Leadership Training Program, “Leaderquest” and served as Chairman of Beaver Dam Chamber in 2000. He held a number of leadership roles in a variety of community organizations, including President of the Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation, and President of the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation. He was a board member of Church Health Services and a member of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Associations Lake Management Committee. John was also a long time member of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club and looked forward to “Flipping Burgers” in the Rotary booth at the county fair. He was also asked to MC many community events and fund raisers. John was named the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year”.