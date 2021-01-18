Moser, John A.

BEAVER DAM—John A. Moser, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died doing what he loved, coyote hunting, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the Town of Perry, Dane County, Wisconsin.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. We know John had many friends and family, but due to health restriction limits, we are asking for you to join us by tuning into the funeral on Dailydodge.com or listen to the broadcast on WBEV, on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
John married Sue Roach on November 19, 1982. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and served on the former St. Patrick’s parish council.
John’s family includes his wife, Sue; daughter, Chelsea (Mason) Henkel; step daughter, Shannon Neu; step grandchildren, Jordan, Jared, and Olivia; step great grandchildren, Brantley, Willow, and Haylee; sister, Joetta (Mark) Tennies; brother, James (Katie) Moser; sister-in-law, Rita Moser; nieces, nephews and extended family; his radio family and so many friends. He joins his parents and a brother, George Moser in eternal life.
John Allen was born at West Bend Hospital on August 19, 1948 to Vincent W. and Annabelle (Konrath) Moser. He was raised in Allenton where his parents owned Moser Plumbing. John graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School in Allenton, and attended Joseph’s Preparatory College, a Redemptorist Seminary in Edgerton, for 1 ½ years after grade school. He completed his high school education at Slinger, after which he attended Milwaukee Area Technical College briefly and the University of Wisconsin Whitewater for four years, where he was a member of the college debate team and worked at the college radio station.
John began his broadcast career as a part time announcer / news person at WBKV in West Bend. His first full time position was a News Director at WTMP in Tomah, where he worked for 1 ½ years before taking a position as News Director at WBEV and WBEV FM in Beaver Dam in 1973. John was Bill McCollum’s partner on the popular “Morning Show” for many years. They won the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association “Local Legends” award in 2020. John helped convert WBEV FM to WXRO FM in 1976, and went on to serve as the WBEVXRO program director, sales manager, and was named station manager. John semi-retired in 2018, continuing his role on the Morning Show and serving as GKB’s ambassador to the community. He fully retired just two short weeks ago.
John began his community involvement in the mid ‘90’s, serving on the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce board of directors, graduated from the Chamber’s first Leadership Training Program, “Leaderquest” and served as Chairman of Beaver Dam Chamber in 2000. He held a number of leadership roles in a variety of community organizations, including President of the Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation, and President of the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation. He was a board member of Church Health Services and a member of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Associations Lake Management Committee. John was also a long time member of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club and looked forward to “Flipping Burgers” in the Rotary booth at the county fair. He was also asked to MC many community events and fund raisers. John was named the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year”.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He collected WWII rifles, cast his own bullets for some of them, and did his own reloading. His passion was hunting coyotes and using electronic and hand calls. We are all comforted in knowing he died doing what he loved.
Memorials may be made in John A. Moser’s name to Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation or to BDCH Foundation – Hospice Home.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
