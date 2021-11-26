Moul, Wayne C.

BURNETT - Wayne C. Moul, 85, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Wayne was born on Sept. 16, 1936, the son of Clarence and Myrtle (Kraemer) Moul in Burnett, Wis. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. On Sept. 18, 1982, he was united in marriage with Mary Ellen Nelson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett and had been a past member of the Town of Burnett Zoning Committee and Burnett Volunteer Fire Department.

Wayne was a kind, generous and loving husband and father who deeply loved his family and grandchildren. He was a very hardworking, dedicated farmer in the town of Burnett. He loved the country, listening to the Barn Show and polkas. Anyone who met Wayne knew they had a true friend.