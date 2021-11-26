Moul, Wayne C.

BURNETT - Wayne C. Moul, 85, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Wayne was born on Sept. 16, 1936, the son of Clarence and Myrtle (Kraemer) Moul in Burnett, Wis. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. On Sept. 18, 1982, he was united in marriage with Mary Ellen Nelson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett and had been a past member of the Town of Burnett Zoning Committee and Burnett Volunteer Fire Department.
Wayne was a kind, generous and loving husband and father who deeply loved his family and grandchildren. He was a very hardworking, dedicated farmer in the town of Burnett. He loved the country, listening to the Barn Show and polkas. Anyone who met Wayne knew they had a true friend.
Wayne will be deeply missed by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ellen of Burnett; his children, Kim (Gary) Luchini of Waupun, Steven Moul of Burnett, and Lori (Cory) Peterson of Waupun; step-children, Jeffrey Beach of Fond du Lac, Terry (Ron) Pfeiffer of Horicon, and Scott Bingham of Grafton; five grandchildren, Collin (Katie) Peterson, Emily Peterson, Dillon Moul (Savannah Schreiner), Vicki Schwantes and Daniel Schwantes; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Larry (Karen) Moul of Burnett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by his canine pal, Reggie, whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation for Wayne will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Darryl Gruen officiating. Burial will follow at North Burnett Cemetery in North Burnett, Wis. For the health and safety of all, the family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask or face covering. Thank you for respecting their wishes.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Hillside Hospice and to Visiting Angels. Your kindness and compassion during our hardest days meant so much.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
