Moulton, Kent "Buck"

OCALA, Fla. – Kent Moulton, 72, of Ocala, Fla., passed away at 11 p.m. on June 18, 2020, with his wife, Linda Sue Moulton by his side.

Buck was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Portage, Wis., the son of Albert and Adeline Moulton.

He was married to Linda Sue on Aug. 4, 2019, in the Florida Keys.

Buck not only had a great love for his family and extended family, but for the outdoors as well.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Moulton of Ocala, Fla.; children, Larry Moulton of Pardeeville and Mike Moulton of Madison; brother, Tom (Jeanne) Moulton of Cambria and his sister, Judy (Jason) Pauly of Baraboo; brother-in-law, Charles McMahon; grandchildren, Ashlee (Gabriel) McDonald of Portage, Alex Moulton of Portage, Kelsey Lillian of Clintonville; great-granddaughter, Aubree Popp; nieces and nephews, Corie and Skylar Baxter, Bobbie Dixon, Eric Jahn (Kayla Donahue), Tonya Friess, Abby (Paul) Voswinkle, Lavonne (Scott) Mancheski, Phillip Wiersma, and other relatives and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Adeline, and his sister, Sandra McMahon.

We will always remember his unique sense of humor. He always had that sparkle in his eyes with every smile.