Mountford, Robert "Bob"

Bob was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Poynette, the son of Alfred and Bernice (Hamilton) Mountford. He graduated from Poynette High School and River Falls State Teachers College with a B.S. in agriculture education. He worked at various Ag related occupations during his life: Allis Chalmers, Jacques Seed, Production Credit Branch Manager in La Crosse County, and MATC in Portage as the farm training instructor. Bob was in the Air National Guard as a radio and radar repair tech. He started the Paint Farm, a wholesale and choose & cut Christmas tree farm, and operated it for 59 years. He was the premium producer of Fraser Fir trees in Southern Wisconsin.