Moyes, Pamela

BEAVER DAM - Pamela Anne Moyes, age 39, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Pamela was born in New Jersey on May 25, 1981, the daughter of Clifford Moyes and Dorothea Nee. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1999. She enjoyed traveling all over, and especially appreciated going to concerts both in the U.S. and Canada. Pamela loved music, with her favorite band and musicians being O-Town: Trevor, Erik, Dan, and Jake.

Pamela is survived by her father, Clifford Moyes of Horicon; mother, Dorothea Nee of Beaver Dam; sisters, Kelly Moyes and Kathleen White, both of New Jersey; brothers, Charles and Patrick Moyes, both of Beaver Dam; nephews, Paul Bender of New Jersey and Zander Moyes of Beaver Dam; many aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over; best friend, Jason Ganz; special friends, Star Cecilli and Mike Marsh; caregiver and friend, Cassi Kennedy; her dog, Sky; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.

A memorial gathering for Pamela will take place on Saturday, March 6 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible. Please bring in memories of Pamela to share.