Muche, Marvin H.

LEBANON - Marvin H. Muche, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Cheryl and her husband Joe with his family at his side on Aug. 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lebanon on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 2 pm with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will take place at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon.

Marvin was born on Aug. 8, 1939 in the Township of Williamstown, son of Frank and Alice (Wendegatz) Muche. On April 18, 1959, he married the former Joann Bischoff at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis.

Survivors include three children, Cheryl (Joseph) Haase of Horicon, Michael Muche of Lebanon, and Carmen (Richard) Umland of Mayville; four grandchildren, Jared (Jayna) Haase, Kayla Haase, Kevin (Kayla) Muche, and Lisa (Kyle) Mobley; great grandchildren, Reese and Ryan Haase, Kaydence, Aiden, and Paisley Muche, and Jeff Mobley. Marvin is further survived by his brother, Bill Muche of Mayville; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Muche and Doris Muche; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joann in 2015; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and his brother, Harold Muche.