Muehlenhaupt, Gilbert

Gilbert, known as "Gib" to some and "Gil" to others, was born in Dodge County to August and Ida (Trinkhaus) Muehlenhaupt. He spent his early years on farms in Trenton Township and attended a one-room school near the corners of W (Jersey) and C. The family moved to Manchester, Wis., where he was confirmed on Palm Sunday 1940 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In 1944, while a 17-year-old senior at Markesan High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. (In 2000 he received an honorary diploma from Markesan.) He spent time as part of the 9th Air Force in England. When the war in Europe ended, he was sent to Erlangen, Germany, as part of the army of occupation. While there, he witnessed the abandoned Dachau concentration camp and parts of the Nuremberg trials. Later he was assigned to the motor pool and was cleared to drive anything with wheels. "I thoroughly enjoyed that. We hauled everything." He was honorably discharged in August 1946, and returned to Wisconsin. He married Eunice Crown on Sept. 3, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. "I was ten minutes late for my wedding because I was talking with the pastor." He remained a member of St. John's until his death. Gil enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, cars, car races and was a loyal Dale Earnhardt fan. Eunice passed away Sept. 7, 2017, three days after their 70th wedding anniversary, "70 wonderful years." He missed her for the rest of his life.