BEAVER DAM- Jakob Mueller age 90, of Theresa, passed away on Thursday, No. 12, 2020 at Froedert Hospital in West Bend when he went home to meet his Lord and Savior.

He was born in Sep. 22, 1930 in Nikinci Yugoslavia to Heinrich and Eva (Bittner) Mueller. Jakob and his family moved to America in 1952 and he became a proud citizen of America. Jakob served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1955 he married his sweetheart Kathy Russ in a double ring ceremony with his sister Rosi and Kathy’s brother Nick. Jakob farmed in the Mayville area for 30 years.

After his retirement Jakob enjoyed vacationing in St Germain with his wife, sister in law Helen and brother in law Nick. He fished by day and had fun at night joking and laughing.

Jakob was proud of his three daughters and his 6 granddaughters; and his seven great -granddaughters; and finally there were four great grandsons; in the family.