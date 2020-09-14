Mueller, James F. "Jim"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - James "Jim" F. Mueller, 80, of Portage, Wis., passed away at his residence on Sept. 12, 2020 with family by his side and under hospice care.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Wis. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon and the service will begin at 2 p.m. Military rights will follow the service in Arlington. Burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, Ill. with a graveside service at 10 a.m.

Born September 14, 1939 in Chicago, Ill. to Elmer and Helen Mueller, Jim graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago. Following his education, Jim served in the Air National Guard. On Oct. 6, 1962 he married Marion Becker, who preceded him in death in 1992. They had two children.

On Aug. 12, 1995 Jim married Verna Ebert and gained two step children.