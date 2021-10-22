Mueller, Joseph Michael

Joe was born on Dec. 5, 1986, in Hartford, Wis. He grew up in Portage, Wis., playing with friends, swimming, camping, and building things. Those blessed to truly know Joe as an adult know he lived for music and laughter and loved to share it with the world. Joe was a natural comedian and entertainer. Joe was a gifted singer with a strong beautiful voice. He was a self-taught guitarist and could play many musical instruments. Joseph's greatest passion was living off the land, fishing, hunting, and gardening, which he learned from his dad. Joe was a hard worker and a very talented artist and could draw portraits with nothing but a #2 pencil. Joe was so incredibly gifted in so many ways. He loved animals and to explore the world. The children in his life brought him joy and purpose. Joe gave love and humor to everyone he came in touch with. Joe's memory will forever live in our hearts.