Mueller, Joseph Michael

PORTAGE - With heavy hearts and immense sadness we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Joseph Michael Mueller. Joe passed away on Oct. 12, 2021.
Joe was born on Dec. 5, 1986, in Hartford, Wis. He grew up in Portage, Wis., playing with friends, swimming, camping, and building things. Those blessed to truly know Joe as an adult know he lived for music and laughter and loved to share it with the world. Joe was a natural comedian and entertainer. Joe was a gifted singer with a strong beautiful voice. He was a self-taught guitarist and could play many musical instruments. Joseph's greatest passion was living off the land, fishing, hunting, and gardening, which he learned from his dad. Joe was a hard worker and a very talented artist and could draw portraits with nothing but a #2 pencil. Joe was so incredibly gifted in so many ways. He loved animals and to explore the world. The children in his life brought him joy and purpose. Joe gave love and humor to everyone he came in touch with. Joe's memory will forever live in our hearts.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Joanne Wigman; father, Rob Gehm; his sisters, Rachel Mueller and Robyn Gehm; his brothers, Jaymi Mueller and Phillip Mueller; and his grandparents, Bob and Jackie Gehm. Joe leaves many cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends he came to know as family. Joe truly touched the hearts of all who knew him and even those he met in short passing. Joe is dearly loved and will always lovingly be remembered.
Please join us as we honor Joseph with a life celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at KRATZ FUNERAL HOME at 302 E. Conant St., Portage, WI 53901 (www.kratzfuneralhome.com).
Any donations of monetary gifts in lieu of flowers is greatly appreciated. Thank you all for all your love and support at this difficult time. Sincerely, The Wigman family, Mueller Family and Gehm Family.
