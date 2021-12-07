Mueller, Thomas "Tom"

FOX LAKE - Thomas Gilbert Mueller, age 83, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital, Columbus, Wis., with family at his side.
Tom was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in Minnesota, son of Gilbert and Virginia (Gruman) Mueller. He was united in marriage to Nancy Leizinger on June 6, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wis. Thomas worked at Metal Treating in Milwaukee for a number of years until he retired in 2000. Following his retirement, Tom and Nancy moved to the family home in Fox Lake. He enjoyed helping the Fox Lake property owners. Tom loved fishing, hunting and trips to the casino. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Tom was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Mueller; two sons, Mark (Diane) Mueller of Hubertus, Wis., and Mike (Carolyn) Mueller of Waupun and their lake son, Kevin (Sue) Schutz of Middleton; three grandsons, Joey (Sarah) Mueller, Matt Mueller and Bert (Kayla Hoefs) Clover; four granddaughters, September (Dave) Casteel, Ashley (Andy) Perego, Tricia Sullivan, and Kim (Mike Tuler) Clover; six great-grandchildren, Ryan Sullivan, Emilia Casteel, Autumn Perego, Makenzie Mueller, Haley Clover and August Perego; sister, Diane Escher; canine companion, Buddy; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Bainbride; brother-in-law, Chuck Escher; and in-laws, Louis Leizinger Jr. and Louis Leizinger Sr. (Mabel) Leizinger.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC PARISH, 305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI.
A funeral Mass for Tom will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at church, with Father John Radetski officiating.
Memorials will be donated to Fish Stocking in Fox Lake in Tom's name.
