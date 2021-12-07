Mueller, Thomas "Tom"

Tom was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in Minnesota, son of Gilbert and Virginia (Gruman) Mueller. He was united in marriage to Nancy Leizinger on June 6, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wis. Thomas worked at Metal Treating in Milwaukee for a number of years until he retired in 2000. Following his retirement, Tom and Nancy moved to the family home in Fox Lake. He enjoyed helping the Fox Lake property owners. Tom loved fishing, hunting and trips to the casino. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Tom was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.