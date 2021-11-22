Muenchow (AJ), Jefferey V.

Jeff was born on March 10, 1953 in Beaver Dam, the son of Glen and Pearl (Schwartz) Muenchow. He married Karen Buechel, on Feb. 15, 1975, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon where he was a member until his passing.

Jeff was a lifelong resident of Horicon, graduating from Horicon High School in 1971. He worked at John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed retirement and kept busy by making memories with his family, fishing, hunting, fixing things in Doug Koepsell’s garage, going to classic car shows, catching up with friends at Rock River Tap and helping anyone that needed it. He had a great sense of humor and brought laughter wherever he went. His favorite job in retirement was being Grandpa to his “Little Princesses” Cailyn and Maisie who brought him more joy than he had ever known.