Muenchow, Gary L.

RANDOLPH - Gary L. "Munchie" Muenchow, age 70, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Gary was born in Beaver Dam on April 17, 1950, the son of Douglas and Twyla (Schwoch) Muenchow. A free spirit with a great personality, Gary loved socializing daily with friends and playing cards and cribbage. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. Bowling, as well as woodworking and carpentry, were other ways he liked to spend his time. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Gary is survived by his children, Shelly (Todd) Ascherien and Amy (Kevin) Shaver, both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Brady Ascherien, Austin Shaver, and Nick Shaver; siblings, Cindy (Tony) Janz and Scott (Robbie) Muenchow, both of Beaver Dam; mother of his children, Joan Cooper of Beaver Dam; special friends, Eli and Christina Garry of Randolph; nephews, Troy and Casey (Angel) Heine, and Randy, Michael, and Justin Boomsma; and further survived by other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Jason; and other relatives.