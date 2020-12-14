Muenchow, Harriet Laverne Niehoff

HORICON—Harriet Laverne Niehoff Muenchow, a kind woman of strong faith, passed from this life at age 97 due to age-related medical issues after contracting Covid.

Harriet was born December 1, 1923, went home to her Lord the evening of December 11, 2020.

She resided in Mayville during her early childhood but grew up in Horicon, graduating from Horicon High School in 1942, where she was selected Prom Queen. Harriet married Gordon Muenchow on June 5, 1948 following his return from WWII and resided at their Finch Street home in Horicon for over 60 years.

She lived a full life with family and church at the center of it. Her world revolved happily around her children—Sandra, Judy, Dan, Tom and their spouses Fred Luck, Ward Gates, Sue Muenchow, and Mary Muenchow respectively, 6 grandchildren – Nicole, Andy, Darren, Amanda, Kirsten, and Max and their spouse/partner, and 5 great grandchildren.

She loved having family gatherings for special occasions and on holidays, making sure the jar of fermented Old Fashion mix was at the ready, in true Wisconsin tradition! You would find Harriet taking pleasure in tending her large vegetable and flower garden well past twilight from spring through summer evenings.