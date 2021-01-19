Muenchow, Lola Mae

BEAVER DAM - Lola Mae (Rennhack) Muenchow, age 97, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. As was her wish, she remained in her home until her passing.

Lola was born in Reeseville, Wis., the eldest daughter of Roy V. and Ruth M. (Klentz) Rennhack, Nov. 8, 1923.

She graduated from Reeseville High School. Along with her husband, Reuben F. Wendt, she raised their four children in the Reeseville and Beaver Dam areas. Lola was proud to be a loving mother. She was united in marriage to Sherwood R. Muenchow on Dec. 23, 1966, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage. Lola also worked 41 years at the Weinberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam.

Lola's life was filled with dedication and service to others. Most important was her faith and involvement in church. As a member of Ladies Aid, Retirees, and Altar Guild, she spent countless hours doing the Lord's work. Her unofficial title was director of the kitchen.

Lola joined the Eagles Auxiliary in 1944, held all of the offices, and was secretary for 20 years. Due to her dedication and acts of service, she was nominated and inducted into the Eagles Auxiliary Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition, she coordinated bell ringing for the Salvation Army and served as a member of the board of directors for Highland Memory Gardens.