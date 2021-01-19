Muenchow, Lola Mae

BEAVER DAM - Lola Mae (Rennhack) Muenchow, age 97, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. As was her wish, she remained in her home until her passing.
Lola was born in Reeseville, Wis., the eldest daughter of Roy V. and Ruth M. (Klentz) Rennhack, Nov. 8, 1923.
She graduated from Reeseville High School. Along with her husband, Reuben F. Wendt, she raised their four children in the Reeseville and Beaver Dam areas. Lola was proud to be a loving mother. She was united in marriage to Sherwood R. Muenchow on Dec. 23, 1966, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage. Lola also worked 41 years at the Weinberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam.
Lola's life was filled with dedication and service to others. Most important was her faith and involvement in church. As a member of Ladies Aid, Retirees, and Altar Guild, she spent countless hours doing the Lord's work. Her unofficial title was director of the kitchen.
Lola joined the Eagles Auxiliary in 1944, held all of the offices, and was secretary for 20 years. Due to her dedication and acts of service, she was nominated and inducted into the Eagles Auxiliary Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition, she coordinated bell ringing for the Salvation Army and served as a member of the board of directors for Highland Memory Gardens.
She is survived by a daughter, Marilyn Rieman, Burnett, and her family, Heidi (Dusty) Gerrits, Waupun, and Brian (Janel) Rieman, Brownsville; her son, Douglas R. (Karen) Wendt, Sun Prairie, and his family, Nathan Wendt and Amber (Mike) Seifert, both of Beaver Dam, Jeni Kolak of Monona, Jessica (Angelo) Cattaneo, Madison, and Greg (Elizabeth) Cynefin, of Lakeville, Minn.; her daughter-in-law, Wendy Wendt and her family, Benjamin Wendt, Beaver Dam, and Christopher (Angela) Wendt of Iron Ridge; grandsons, Kenneth Wendt Jr. and Kevin (Mindy) Wendt, both of Beaver Dam; 23 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Will, Jake, Ian, Autumn, Ashtyn, Brock, Mitchell, Kai, Olivia, Kaylee, Ella, Michiel, Amanda, Devin, Aubrey, Madelyn, Colton, Dillon, Dustin, Ayden, and Adam; two great-great-grandchildren, Kierra and Jaydon Wendt; and brothers, Howard Rennhack, Hamburg, and David (Bonny) Rennhack, Reeseville. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruth Rennhack; husband, Sherwood; sons, Kenneth Wendt Sr. and Robert Wendt; grandson, Donald Wendt; her siblings, Donald, Leroy, Ralph, Ethel, Robert, Raymond, Yvonne, Sandra, JoAnn, Karen, and Victor; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
There will be a private family viewing followed by a graveside service open to family and friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens in the Township of Trenton, Wis. Following the CDC recommendation, masks are strongly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dodge County Salvation Army.
Thank you to Home Instead and their staff for the excellent care given to Lola the past six months.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
