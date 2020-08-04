Muenchow, Lou Ann

BEAVER DAM - Lou Ann Muenchow, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Lou Ann was born on August 3, 1929 the daughter of Arthur P. and Edna V. (Abrams) Beecher Sr. in Beaver Dam. She was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Dec. 8, 1953, she was married to F. Dale Muenchow in Rockford, Ill.
Lou Ann had been employed at Feil's Supper Club in food preparation and had lovingly cared for many years for her granddaughter Alyson during her illness. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. Lou Ann was very artistic and enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics, oil painting and coloring. She also illustrated a book “The Old Man and Me” that her son Al wrote. Her most favorite pastime of all was watching and listening to their family band Alexis.
Lou Ann is survived by her children: Alan (Christina) Muenchow of Ripon, Kim (Fritz) Jacobi of Juneau, Sandra (Scott) Hautamaki of Markesan, James (Crissie) Muenchow of Beaver Dam and Thomas Muenchow of Plover; grandchildren: Alyson Muenchow, Jonathan Muenchow, Chase Niederkorn, Karissa Niederkorn, James (Lindsay) Jacobi, Steven (fiancée Alex) Jacobi, Amanda (fiancé Cory) Cantafio, Tyler (fiancée Courtney) Hautamaki, Bryce (Heidi) Muenchow, Mayna Muenchow, James (girlfriend Jordan) Muenchow, Heidi Haag, Kieana Bednarek, Zach (Jessica) Hartl, Rachel Muenchow and Jenna Muenchow; great grandchildren: Grant, Willa and George Jacobi, Ian Hautamaki, Mayven Cantafio, Rowan Hartl, Gale and Nora Muenchow; sisters-in-law Myrtle Beecher and Lola Muenchow, and a very special friend, Rose Cantafio. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale in 2005, her sister Ruth Schweitzer, brothers: Arthur Beecher Jr., Russell Beecher, Harold Beecher, William Beecher and her grandchildren: LCPL Ryan J. Cantafio KIA, and baby Emily Muenchow.A visitation for Lou Ann will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from Noon until 1 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Social Distancing will be practiced at the visitation and funeral service. Everyone in attendance must wear a face covering at all times.
Memorial donations to be made to the family.
The family wishes to thank the entire Hillside Hospice team, and the staff of Visiting Angels, (especially Lorri and Tierney) for their loving care of our Mother. We will be forever grateful.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
