Muenchow, Lou Ann

BEAVER DAM - Lou Ann Muenchow, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Lou Ann was born on August 3, 1929 the daughter of Arthur P. and Edna V. (Abrams) Beecher Sr. in Beaver Dam. She was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Dec. 8, 1953, she was married to F. Dale Muenchow in Rockford, Ill.

Lou Ann had been employed at Feil's Supper Club in food preparation and had lovingly cared for many years for her granddaughter Alyson during her illness. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. Lou Ann was very artistic and enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics, oil painting and coloring. She also illustrated a book “The Old Man and Me” that her son Al wrote. Her most favorite pastime of all was watching and listening to their family band Alexis.