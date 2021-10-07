Muetlein, Claudette

THREE LAKES - Claudette Muetlein, age 86, a resident of Three Lakes, Wis., and formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Rennes Health and Rehab in Rhinelander, Wis. She was born in Morris, Ill., on April 29, 1935, to Claude and Pauline Farmer. Claudette graduated from Coal City High School in Illinois. She worked for the Rialto Theater for five years, the Northwestern Corporation in Morris, Ill., for two years, U.S. Army Ammunition and Supply Agency for eight years, and D. Koerner, Inc. Construction as an office clerk for six years. Claudette married Eric Muetlein in 1974 and moved to Three Lakes, Wis. They owned and operated the Sunset Bay Resort from 1975-1983. She also worked at Del's Grocery Store and the Traveler's Inn Motel in Eagle River, Wis. After retirement they moved to Florida and then to Beaver Dam, Wis., to be with family. Following her husband's passing she returned to Three Lakes, Wis. Claudette enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlepoint in her free time.