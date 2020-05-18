× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN - Ron Mugridge, 69, of Waupun, passed away May 15, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born Feb. 27, 1951 in Ripon, the son of Don and Estella Sauer Mugridge. Ron farmed on the family farm and then bought his own farm in Brownsville. After selling the farm he worked at Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam. He loved his job and was currently working there. Ron loved collecting Farmall International Tractors. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Show in Burnett. Ron loved his tractors.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Shirley (Jack) Tetzlaff of Brandon, Donald Mugridge of Stevens Point, Donna (Mike) Wiles of Hancock, and Dawn (David) Hein of Markesan; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Ron Mugridge will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Bill Schuerman officiating. Burial will take place at Cattaraugus Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.