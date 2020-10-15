Mullen, Tammy Jo (Bernhardt)

MADISON - Tammy Jo (Bernhardt) Mullen, age 53, of Madison, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., with the love of her family around her, after a hard battle with a Metastic Brain Tumor. She was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Jan. 26, 1967.

Tammy was always a sweet, loving, caring person; she loved hard, was a great listener, and an even better talker. She loved her children and her grandbabies with a passion. She lived her life with a positive attitude daily. She loved shopping and spending her time with her boyfriend, Clint, and her children and grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her beautiful daughter, Danielle M. Weger.

She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Clint Soule; her parents, Penny Worden and Bruce and Margie Bernhardt; her two sisters, Theresa (Aaron) Scott and Alisia Frame; her four handsome boys, Cody Reeder, Skyler Mullen, Ryan Mullen and Jayden Miller; her grandbabies, Carter, Jasmine, Chet, and Parker; her fur baby, Bella Jo; her nieces, Taylor Talley and Tenley Scott; her nephew, Trevon Good; aunts; uncles; and many other family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by her family and anyone who had the privilege of getting to know her.