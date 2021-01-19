Mulligan, Jane F.

Jane was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam on March 3, 1950, the daughter of William E. and LaVarne A. (Parks) Linke. She was a graduate of Waupun High School. After starting her family, she attended Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend where she earned her associate's degree in nursing. Jane was a caring registered nurse for many years and was also a 30-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post in Fox Lake. In her free time, she loved to sew and crochet. Jane enjoyed creative writing and keeping in touch with friends and family. She was a devoted mom, grandmother, and wonderful foster mom and was especially dedicated to caring for her special needs son, Mike. Foremost, Jane was a faithful servant of God.