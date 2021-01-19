Mulligan, Jane F.

WEST ALLIS - Jane Frances Mulligan, age 70, of West Allis and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Jane was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam on March 3, 1950, the daughter of William E. and LaVarne A. (Parks) Linke. She was a graduate of Waupun High School. After starting her family, she attended Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend where she earned her associate's degree in nursing. Jane was a caring registered nurse for many years and was also a 30-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post in Fox Lake. In her free time, she loved to sew and crochet. Jane enjoyed creative writing and keeping in touch with friends and family. She was a devoted mom, grandmother, and wonderful foster mom and was especially dedicated to caring for her special needs son, Mike. Foremost, Jane was a faithful servant of God.
Jane will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Amber (Jason Womble) Boll, Annette Mulligan, and Heidi (William) Stone; six grandchildren; brothers, William Jr. (Dawn) Linke, Thomas Linke, and Richard Linke; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Mulligan; brothers, James and John Linke; son-in-law, Christopher Boll; granddaughter, Olivia Stone; and other relatives.
In honoring the family's wishes, private family services will be held. A video of the service will be available to view on Jane's obituary page starting Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at www.cstonefs.com.
If desired, memorials in Jane's name may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
