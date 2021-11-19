Munneke, Harold John

BARABOO/PLATTE, S.D. - Harold John Munneke, 83, of Baraboo, Wis., formerly of Platte, S.D., passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Memorial services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Platte. A committal service was held at Platte City Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be livestreamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page.
Harold John Munneke was born on Oct. 9, 1938, to John and Clarinda (DeGroot) Munneke in Platte, S.D. Harold attended New Holland Grade School, Platte High School and also completed the Auto and Diesel Mechanics Program at Mitchell Vo-Tech.
He was united in marriage to Ramona Jean Bultsma on Dec. 27, 1962, at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. They had a dairy farm northeast of Platte until moving to Mitchell in 2014. After Ramona's passing in 2018, Harold moved to be closer to his son's family in Wisconsin.
Harold was a member of the First Reformed Church in Platte, then joined the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell until moving to Baraboo, where he then attended the Emanuel Methodist Church.
He enjoyed traveling with Ramona to various locations throughout the United States in his retirement years. He especially enjoyed the memories of his trips to Alaska.
Grateful for having shared in Harold's life were his son, Ron (Shari) Munneke; his grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Munneke, all of Baraboo, Wis.; and two sisters, Betty (Harold) Beukelman of Volga, S.D., and Elsie Naminga of Lake Andes, S.D.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; his parents, John and Clarinda Munneke; his brother, Marvin (Joan) Munneke; and parents-in-law, Ted and Ann Bultsma.
