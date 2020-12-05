Eugene was born on June 13, 1936, in Merrill, Wis., son of Lloyd and Lena (Harkner) Munro. Eugene was united in marriage to Margaret Schulz on Sept. 1, 1962. Eugene had a small hobby farm in Brandon that he and his wife enjoyed together and where they raised their family. In his earlier years, he loved playing cards and getting together at his parents' and spent a lot of time in the garden with his children and selling produce on the weekends. Eugene was employed at Mercury Marine for 27 years. In 1997, he and his wife moved to their retirement home on Little Green Lake. Eugene enjoyed taking out his pontoon, hunting and fishing with family and friends, especially on his hunting land he purchased in Manchester. A true joy was a good game of pool; he enjoyed pool leagues and tournaments with family and friends. He loved gambling at the Casinos with his wife and in-laws. Eugene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater.