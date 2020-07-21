Muraski, Rose

Rose was born on Dec. 9, 1926 in Prairie Farm, Wis. When she was a young girl she moved to Antigo, Wis., where she attended school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1945. On June 5, 1948 she married Duane C. Muraski. In 1970 they opened their home to foster developmentally disabled children. Their home then became licensed for disabled adults. She was a groundbreaker in human services in the 1970's and remained a strong advocate throughout the remainder of her life. Both Donald Saffron and Chris Jensen, who moved in as foster children, have remained part of their family to present day. Rose was a very active member of Waupun United Methodist Church for many years. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially pies and cookies.