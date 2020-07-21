Muraski, Rose

BRANDON - Rose Muraski, 93, of Brandon, passed away at her home on July 20, 2020.
Rose was born on Dec. 9, 1926 in Prairie Farm, Wis. When she was a young girl she moved to Antigo, Wis., where she attended school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1945. On June 5, 1948 she married Duane C. Muraski. In 1970 they opened their home to foster developmentally disabled children. Their home then became licensed for disabled adults. She was a groundbreaker in human services in the 1970's and remained a strong advocate throughout the remainder of her life. Both Donald Saffron and Chris Jensen, who moved in as foster children, have remained part of their family to present day. Rose was a very active member of Waupun United Methodist Church for many years. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially pies and cookies.
Rose is survived by her children: Tonja (Kevin) Palmer of Brillion, Wis., Luke Muraski of Alto, Laurie (Tom) Schuld of Waupun, and Brian Muraski of Alto; 16 grandchildren: Sara, Seth, Toni, Andrea, Benjamin, Breanna, Micah, Rose, Aaron, Scott Jr., Grace, Calista, Hannah, Jessica, Isaac, and Corey; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty and Carrie Lou.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Muraski on June 14, 2006; her sons: Keith Muraski on May 19, 1991, Bruce Muraski on Oct. 27, 2018, and Scott Muraski on May 16, 2010; her mother, Ida in 1975; her father, Herman in 1965; and siblings: Herbert, Raymond, Jerry, and Lucille.
Private services are being held. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Team. You were a much loved group.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Waupun United Methodist Church in Waupun and Waupun Public Library.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
