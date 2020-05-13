Murphy, Margaret A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW LISBON - Margaret A. Murphy, age 89, of New Lisbon died on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Margaret was the daughter of Inocenc and Paulina (Frantal) Hrncirik and was born on July 15, 1930 in Clearfield Township.

Margaret was born and raised in New Lisbon. She graduated from New Lisbon High School. The family later moved to Marshfield, then to Oshkosh where she was employed at SNC Manufacturing in Oshkosh until retirement moved back to New Lisbon in 1994. She was united in marriage to Herbert O. Murphy in Nov. of 1947 in Milwaukee.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, canning, yard work and walking in the woods. She also enjoyed puzzle books, playing with pets and traveling with her sisters.

Margaret is survived by her children, David (Tracie) of New Lisbon, Carol Lisney of Winneconne, Debra Jeske of Winneconne, Edward of Necedah, and Gary (Vicki) of Van Dyne; sister-in-law Marleen Murphy of Waukesha; 7 grandchildren, Paula, Jason, Herbert, Jesse, Joshua, Justin, Erin; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 special great grandson little Hunter, and 1 great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Herbert "Mick", brothers, Charles, Joe, George; and sisters, Ann, Helen, Mary and Frances; brother-in-laws, George, Ralph, Jim, Bill, Leonard; and Sister-in-Laws, Elizabeth Raygo, Viola Stradler and Daisy.

Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, family member visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 11:45. We will then go to St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in New Lisbon for a graveside service at 12:00pm. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com