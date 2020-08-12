Murphy, Marjorie

PORTAGE—Marjorie Murphy, 101, of Portage, Wis., died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage. Marge was born on Nov. 20, 1918, in Wyndmere, N.D., and was the daughter of Jennie and Kenneth Rasmussen. Marge graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, Minn. She married Francis Murphy on May 12, 1941. They moved to Portage in 1962 and Marge worked at Atkinson’s Department Store and Eulberg’s Men’s Store, retiring in 1981. Marge loved watching cardinals and the Packers, playing euchre with friends and baking with and for her grandchildren. She had great faith and was an active volunteer at the school and parish of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Portage, Wis.
Her memory will be treasured and carried on by her daughter, Jenny Lynn (Dan) Brunt, of Portage; her grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Murphy of Minnetrista, Minn., Christopher (Marisa) Murphy of San Mateo, Calif., Carissa (Andrew) Brayer of New Berlin, Wis., Kevin (Kari) Murphy of St. Michael, Minn., Nicholas (Krista) Murphy of Hobart, Wis., Kimberly (Bridget) Murphy of Fitchburg, Wis., Maureen (Jason) Clark of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Ryan (Leah) Brunt of Golden Valley, Minn.; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Connie Lenz of Fairmont, Minn.; and other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis on June 4, 1991; her brothers, Keith Rasmussen and Lowell Rasmussen; and her sons, Lawrence Murphy and Thomas Murphy.
A private family service will be held. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brenda Blohm and all the staff at Heritage House, Mother Mary at Tivoli and Agrace Hospice Care for their kindness and care of Marge over the last few years.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage in Marge’s memory.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)