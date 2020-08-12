Murphy, Marjorie

PORTAGE—Marjorie Murphy, 101, of Portage, Wis., died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage. Marge was born on Nov. 20, 1918, in Wyndmere, N.D., and was the daughter of Jennie and Kenneth Rasmussen. Marge graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, Minn. She married Francis Murphy on May 12, 1941. They moved to Portage in 1962 and Marge worked at Atkinson’s Department Store and Eulberg’s Men’s Store, retiring in 1981. Marge loved watching cardinals and the Packers, playing euchre with friends and baking with and for her grandchildren. She had great faith and was an active volunteer at the school and parish of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Portage, Wis.