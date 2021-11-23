Murphy, Mary C.

NECEDAH - Mary C. Murphy, age 76, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 23, 1945, to John and Pauline (Findysz) Nowicki in Necedah. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Murphy on May 28, 1966, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Necedah.
Mary worked in the Necedah Area School District as an aide for many years and was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was involved in many organizations in the area, including being a Girl Scout leader, softball coach, and a treasurer for N.Y.B.P. She enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, casinos and car rides with her husband, and summer vacations with her friends. Mary and Robert recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. She will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Murphy of Necedah; and her daughters, Lisa (Vince) Mayer of Hampshire, Ill., and Jodi (Jack) Hanson of Necedah. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Tyler (Damaris), Ashley, Carly, Kayla (Tanner), Victoria, and Vincent; and a loving great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren, Kairi, Rheyna, Brody, Eleanor, and Raelynn; and is further survived by her brothers, John (Linda) Nowicki of Memphis, Tenn., and Albert (Linda) Nowicki of Necedah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline; a brother, Tom Nowicki; and a sister, Antoinette Tuskey.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Phillip Kaim officiated. Burial followed in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
