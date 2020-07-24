Murray, Catherine C.

PARDEEVILLE – Catherine C. Murray, age 69, of Pardeeville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Columbus, Wis.
Catherine was born on April 27, 1951 in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Lester and Cecelia (Ruelle) Smith. She was married to Timothy Murray on June 14, 1997. Catherine loved to sew, make rugs, go camping, football, playing cards, and traveling, driving to 47 states.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy; her mother, Cecelia Hauptman, State of Oregon; two children, James Allen Oberleitner, Red Granite, and Nancy Elizabeth Oberleitner, McFarland; two step-children, Alecia (Chris) Schneidewind, Portage, and Nathan Murray, Portage; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bobby) Kratz, Portage, Abigail, Emily and Elinore Schneidewind, Portage; three great-grandchildren; her sisters and brother, Lester (Hannah) Smith, Texas, Alva (Myrna) Smith, Wisconsin Dells, Alice (Dale) Smith, Columbus, and Susan Smith, Chicago; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father and her nephew, Danny Smith.
A private visitation will be held. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222, www.alsawi.org, or Agrace HospiceCare Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711-5395.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)