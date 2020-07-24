Murray, Catherine C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE – Catherine C. Murray, age 69, of Pardeeville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Columbus, Wis.

Catherine was born on April 27, 1951 in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Lester and Cecelia (Ruelle) Smith. She was married to Timothy Murray on June 14, 1997. Catherine loved to sew, make rugs, go camping, football, playing cards, and traveling, driving to 47 states.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy; her mother, Cecelia Hauptman, State of Oregon; two children, James Allen Oberleitner, Red Granite, and Nancy Elizabeth Oberleitner, McFarland; two step-children, Alecia (Chris) Schneidewind, Portage, and Nathan Murray, Portage; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bobby) Kratz, Portage, Abigail, Emily and Elinore Schneidewind, Portage; three great-grandchildren; her sisters and brother, Lester (Hannah) Smith, Texas, Alva (Myrna) Smith, Wisconsin Dells, Alice (Dale) Smith, Columbus, and Susan Smith, Chicago; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father and her nephew, Danny Smith.

A private visitation will be held. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222, www.alsawi.org, or Agrace HospiceCare Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711-5395.