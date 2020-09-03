Murray, James A.

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BARABOO - James A. Murray, age 63, of Baraboo, Wis., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Madison, Wis.

James is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Grace Murray; his children, Aimee (Jamin) Arn of Beloit, Wis., Ryan Murray of St. Louis Park, Minn., David Brown of Belleville, Wis. and Steven Brown of Waunakee, Wis.; grandchildren, Collin, Jacob, Kaithlyn, Autumn, Hunter, Jake, Hailey, Dawson, Samantha, Cody, Caleb and Cassius; brother, John (Anne) Murray of Oregon, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Murray; and mother, Judith Murray.