 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murray, James A.
0 entries

Murray, James A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - James A. Murray, age 63, of Baraboo, Wis., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Madison, Wis.

James is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Grace Murray; his children, Aimee (Jamin) Arn of Beloit, Wis., Ryan Murray of St. Louis Park, Minn., David Brown of Belleville, Wis. and Steven Brown of Waunakee, Wis.; grandchildren, Collin, Jacob, Kaithlyn, Autumn, Hunter, Jake, Hailey, Dawson, Samantha, Cody, Caleb and Cassius; brother, John (Anne) Murray of Oregon, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Murray; and mother, Judith Murray.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Murray, James A.

James Murray

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News