Murray, Terry L.

MAUSTON – Terry L. Murray, 70, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, with his friend, Karie Puhl, at his side.

He graduated from Mauston High School and then went on to receive his major in economics.

His interests in life were hanging with friends, playing baseball and softball, hunting, fishing, shooting pool, racing the backroads between Lyndon Station and Mauston in fast cars, just riding around looking for deer, and remembering the good old days.

Terry was a volunteer drive for the A.D.R.C., and also delivered Meals on Wheels. He had several jobs over the years, but his favorite was bartending, where he could just visit with people from all over.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marion Murray; mother, Fern Murray; and brother, Mike Murray. Terry had some very special friends, including Janet Potter, Mike and Karie Puhl, and Lonnie Schwedrsky.

A celebration of Terry's life will be this spring. He didn't want to be buried in the snow. Questions, call Karie Puhl at (608) 462-8753.

Crandall Funeral Home is helping with arrangements.