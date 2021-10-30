Myers, Carol J.

She was proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She loved the visits of her grandchildren, enjoyed writing books for the children of family and friends and was published in several sources. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She enjoyed capturing photos of clouds, sunsets, sunrises, and had great interest in preserving local historical items and places. Several times she helped set up mini museums of her items in Loganville. She took great pride in "being a movie and TV star" in the film LOGANVILLE 1907 and REEDSBURG'S SEQUISTENIAL FILM at the depot. She treasured the travels with Harvey and their friends to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and numerous states. She presented programs on her hobbies and travels in area nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harvey; children, David (Sheila) Myers of Washington, Darrell (Mary) Myers of Reedsburg and Audrey (Howard) Ogden of Loganville; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Myers and their children, Gavin, Elijah and Raegan, Jeremy Myers, Kevin Myers, Justin (fiancée, Vanessa) Myers, Brooke DuBois, and Brittany Ogden; her sisters, Delores Wetterer of New Jersey and Gloria (friend, Ted) Thieding of Racine; her brother-in-law, Carl Koenig of Reedsburg; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joan Thieding; her sister-in-law, Norene Koenig; and her brother-in-law, Michael Wetterer.