Myers, Carol J.

REEDSBURG - Carol J. (Thieding) Myers, age 83, of Reedsburg, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. She was born on Oct. 22, 1938, the daughter of Martin and Dorothy (nee Thies) Thieding in Reedsburg, Wis. She attended eight years of school at Prairie View School, a one-room school leased on her family farm. Later in life, that school became her home. She attended Reedsburg High School and then part time in Webb High School in its first year of existence.
On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Harvey F. Myers, and they farmed all of their lives on Carol's home farm near Loganville.
Carol was an active, lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Loganville, where she taught Sunday school for 24 years and VBS for 13 years. She was active in the Ladies organization, filled various offices and served on many committees throughout the years. She was a leader in 4-H for many years. Carla Kruse and Carol were instrumental in beginning recycling in the township of Westfield and operated that for nearly 20 years until the 4-H was no longer involved with it. She enjoyed quilt making at church, and for over 40 years she also made over 450 quilts for Lutheran World Relief.
Carol was employed at the Reedsburg Reminder, U.S. Census, Sauk County Health Care Center, St. Peter's Church and the Hoof Funeral Home as a continuing care provider. She also did numerous volunteer activities in the area.
She was proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She loved the visits of her grandchildren, enjoyed writing books for the children of family and friends and was published in several sources. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She enjoyed capturing photos of clouds, sunsets, sunrises, and had great interest in preserving local historical items and places. Several times she helped set up mini museums of her items in Loganville. She took great pride in "being a movie and TV star" in the film LOGANVILLE 1907 and REEDSBURG'S SEQUISTENIAL FILM at the depot. She treasured the travels with Harvey and their friends to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and numerous states. She presented programs on her hobbies and travels in area nursing homes.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harvey; children, David (Sheila) Myers of Washington, Darrell (Mary) Myers of Reedsburg and Audrey (Howard) Ogden of Loganville; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Myers and their children, Gavin, Elijah and Raegan, Jeremy Myers, Kevin Myers, Justin (fiancée, Vanessa) Myers, Brooke DuBois, and Brittany Ogden; her sisters, Delores Wetterer of New Jersey and Gloria (friend, Ted) Thieding of Racine; her brother-in-law, Carl Koenig of Reedsburg; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joan Thieding; her sister-in-law, Norene Koenig; and her brother-in-law, Michael Wetterer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Loganville, with Pastor Donald Glanzer and Vicar Nathaniel Adkins officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given to the church or a local charity.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
