Myklebust, Paal Johann

WISCONSIN DELLS - Paal Johann Myklebust passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from COVID-related illness, at the age of 61.

He was born at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 20, 1959, to Paal and Ragnhild Myklebust, and grew up on the Myklebust Farm in the rolling hills of Baraboo, Wis.

Paal was a loving father, wonderful brother and son. As an avid sports enthusiast, he imparted the love of sports and athleticism to his five daughters, whom he adored with all of his heart. He was a friend to many - faithful, compassionate, and fierce. He was dedicated to the many people he loved, always expressing interest in their lives and their children's lives. He also looked after his father, Paal Sr., following his mother Ragh's passing. In later years, he worked to restore the Myklebust Farm.

Paal attended the University of Stout for engineering and spent many years working for Flambeau in Baraboo as an engineer. He later also worked at Mauston Tools. Embodying the spirit of the Midwest, Paal cultivated a love of the outdoors through his crafting and woodworking and in his many adventures as a hunter and fisher.