Feb. 20, 1949 – Aug. 28, 2022

NORTH CAROLINA—Myrna Darlene Voltz, 73, went home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Myrna was born on February 20, 1949, in Mauston, WI, the daughter of Oscar and Marjorie (Niles) Hanson. Myrna grew up in Mauston, where she married the love of her life, Donald F. Voltz on November 29, 1969.

Myrna recently moved to North Carolina in May 2022 to be with her daughter Brenda, son Jason, beloved grandchildren, and their families. Myrna loved baking and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Myrna is survived by her daughter Brenda (Dan) Wagner; son Jason (Mandy) Voltz; grandchildren: Daniel (Jennifer) Wagner, Breana (Joshua) Lanier, Ashlee (Brian) Sauls, and Madison Wagner; great-grandchildren: Brentley, Braylee, Rylee, Austin, Thomas, Bonnie, and Bella. Myrna is also survived by her older brother Harold Hanson; three sisters-in-law: Lois Vanderhoof, Sandy Potter, Sharon (Terry) Kutina; brother-in-law, David Voltz; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Voltz, father and mother Oscar and Marjorie Hanson, father and mother-in-law Charles and Genevieve Voltz, brother Leonard (Barbara) Hanson, Viola (Carl) Springer, Leona (Ray) Krueger, and sister-in-law Jean Clark.

Services will be held at Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, WI at a later date.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St. in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Mauston City Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.