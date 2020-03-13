Myrna J. (nee Gilbertson) Spencer, 83, of Cedarburg

Myrna J. Spencer (nee Gilbertson) entered into Eternal Life on March 11, 2020, at age 83. Devoted wife of Edward Spencer; loving mother of David (Karen) Jenkins, Steven (Kathy Downey) Spencer, Sheri (Gregg) Runkel, Scott (Michelle) Spencer and Sean (Karine) Spencer; proud grandmother of Brooke (Andy), Sarah (Ryan), Jackson, Abigail, Austin Rae, Travis, Megan (Jake), Paige, Katherine, Jennifer, Brandon, Sydney; and great-grandmother of Colin, Dylan, Nolan and Abigail; dear sister-in-law of Joan Gilbertson, Twylah Gilbertson and Donald Spencer. She is further survived by additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Irene Gilbertson; and brothers, DuWayne and Kenneth Gilbertson.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial on Tuesday, March 17 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, Wis., at 1 p.m., meet at office. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The American Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call (414) 464-4640.
“With all my love.” ~Myrna
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)