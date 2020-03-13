Myrna J. (nee Gilbertson) Spencer, 83, of Cedarburg

Myrna J. Spencer (nee Gilbertson) entered into Eternal Life on March 11, 2020, at age 83. Devoted wife of Edward Spencer; loving mother of David (Karen) Jenkins, Steven (Kathy Downey) Spencer, Sheri (Gregg) Runkel, Scott (Michelle) Spencer and Sean (Karine) Spencer; proud grandmother of Brooke (Andy), Sarah (Ryan), Jackson, Abigail, Austin Rae, Travis, Megan (Jake), Paige, Katherine, Jennifer, Brandon, Sydney; and great-grandmother of Colin, Dylan, Nolan and Abigail; dear sister-in-law of Joan Gilbertson, Twylah Gilbertson and Donald Spencer. She is further survived by additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Irene Gilbertson; and brothers, DuWayne and Kenneth Gilbertson.