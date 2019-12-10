LODI - Myrna B. Stevenson, age 90, of Lodi, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1929, in Pardeeville, the daughter of Herbert and Zona (Spiegler) Barden. On July 16, 1948, she married John G. Stevenson in Pardeeville. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2018. Myrna was a manager in the Payroll Dept. for ABS until her retirement. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and was a Choir Director for many years. Myrna also was very involved in the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H, Stitch N' Chatter, and various community organizations.
Myrna is survived by her two sons, John A. (Sharon) and Richard W. (Charlotte); four grandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Riechers, Chad (Emily) Stevenson, John R. (Kim) Stevenson, Michelle (Brandon) Ballweg; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her sisters, June (Thomas) Brumbaugh, Mary (Gene) Akey, Helen (Thomas) Thompson; and her brother, Gene Barden.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, with Rev. Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, an also at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)