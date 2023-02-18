Nov. 13, 1934—Feb. 11, 2023

OAKFIELD—Myron W. Ehrhardt, 88, longtime resident of Oakfield, died on February 11, 2023 at Lakeview Place in Fond du Lac. He was born November 13, 1934 in Fond du Lac, the son of Milton M. and Alice (Marquardt) Ehrhardt.

Myron graduated from Mayville High School, Class of 1953. Following graduation, he attended the UW Farm and Industry Short Course.

He served with the U.S. Army as a Tank Commander stateside for two years. After his service, he convinced a young 19 year-old DePere farmer’s daughter to follow him south to Dodge County, married in 1957.

There, he and Lenita (Zittlow) started both their lifelong farming partnership and the beginning of their family. They celebrated 65 years of marriage last May. Myron milked cows and grew crops on the family’s century plus farm in Oakfield for 50 years, 14 years partnership with his son Rodney.

Myron felt that community service was important, with a long litany of involvement that ranged from Fond du Lac County 4-H Tractor Safety Leader and Field Harvest Equipment Maintenance Instructor at Moraine Park Technical College to Board Member and Chair for the Leroy Township, the Dodge County Board of Adjustment and Board Member for the Mount Morris Mutual Insurance Company.

Myron and Lenita traveled frequently, visiting friends and family and with the local Goldwing Road Riders Association. They wintered in Arizona for a decade pre-Covid.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers: Charles and Milton, Jr.

Surviving him, in addition to his wife; are sons: Steven (Debra Judd) of Fort Atkinson, Rodney (Kathryn Schmidt) of Malone and Paul (Kay Jensen) of Sun Prairie; two brothers: Alan (Romana) of Beaver Dam and Thomas (Barb) of Oshkosh. The fireplace mantle is filled with pictures of nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family will greet friends from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Oakfield Methodist Church, 220 South Main Street, Oakfield.

Funeral Services will be held at noon, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Oakfield Methodist Church, (reception/lunch following). Private entombment at Ledgeview Mausoleum to follow.

Memorials to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin in lieu of flowers are greatly appreciated (their work and a kidney transplant extended Myron’s life by more than a decade).

In these life narratives, readers are often searching for a cause of death. For Myron, we could mention a successful kidney transplant, a deteriorating heart condition or a life of brutal physical labor that took an effect on this body, but the real cause—a life well lived with his treasured wife, surrounded by this sons, siblings and family as he peacefully finished his chores here on earth.

