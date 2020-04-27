Myrtle A. Christian, 95, Mayville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAYVILLE - Myrtle A. Christian, 95, of Mayville, went to meet her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Myrtle was born to Louis and Lydia (Ullmann) Jahnz on Dec. 11, 1924, in the town of Ashhipun. She was united in marriage with Omer C. Christian on June 9, 1944 in Woodland, Wis. Myrtle was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville, where she served on the altar guild. She enjoyed baking and cooking, flowers and gardening, and liked to play cards.

Myrtle will be missed by her children, Dave (Karla) Christian of Mayville, Diane (Russ) Riese of LaCrosse, and Sharon (Dave) Schnaderbeck of Mayville; her sister, Violet Frederich of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Keri Geschke, Eric (Valerie) Riese, Dr. Kim (David) Schnaderbeck-Baker, and Craig (Dr. Staci) Schnaderbeck; and great-grandchildren, Deacon, Tristen, and Cori. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Omer, in 1989; and her sister, Lillian.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville, with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.