OBITUARIES

Nadine Borkowski, 74, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Nadine Marie Borkowski, age 74, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Michael and Tillie (Klowski) Dubec. She united in marriage to Florian Borkowski in 1964 in Chicago, Ill..

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Florian, of Reedsburg; daughters Deborah (Michael) Pare, of Kenosha, and Kerry (William) Hamilton, of Lake Delton; and three grandchildren.

Per family wishes, there will be no services held at this time.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

