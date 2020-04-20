Nadine Walch, Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO - Nadine Walch was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 16, 2020.

Nadine was born in Baraboo, Wis. to the late Ernest and Marie DuBois. During her senior year at Baraboo High, she served her community as a candy striper in the local hospital. After graduation, she worked at the Baraboo National Bank.

Nadine married Robert Walch on March 3, 1951. Bob’s career took them to Crystal Lake, Illinois, Toledo and Newark, Ohio. In 1954, they moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin which became their home and where they raised their family. Nadine worked many years as an Administrative Assistant for Proctor and Gamble in Green Bay.

During summers, while sons Jeff and Randy were growing up, the family spent many weekends in northern Wisconsin fishing. Annual vacations took them to many of our national parks, Washington, D.C. and the Montreal World’s Fair.

The empty nester’s years involved bridge and golf. After Bob’s retirement, they became snowbirds and spent winters at their Arizona home in the Chandler area.

Nadine was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, belonging to Faith Lutheran congregation in Green Bay, where she taught Sunday School and served the Lutheran Woman’s Missionary League Society.